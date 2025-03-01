Iraq's corrupt maze: Oil, bribes, and broken trust

2025-03-01 11:27:19 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Ahmad (pseudonym), a small business owner in Baghdad, had always dreamed ofexpanding his shop to provide a better future for his family. With years ofhard work and savings, he finally felt ready to take the next step. But as henavigated the bureaucratic maze, he quickly realized that success in Iraq isoften, not depended on merit but on money and connections.

In 2021, heapplied for a government permit to expand his shop. Despite submitting all therequired documents, his application remained stalled for months. Frustrated, heapproached a clerk for answers, only to receive a knowing smirk. "Thingsmove slowly here unless you speed them up," the clerk hinted. Unable toafford the "special fee," he watched others with money andconnections bypass the bureaucratic hurdles with ease.

Hisexperience is not unique; it reflects the daily reality of countless Iraqisnavigating a system deeply entrenched in corruption. In Iraq, corruption hasbecome for many a way of life, impacting businesses, governance, and economicdevelopment.

FromBa'ath to Bureaucracy: Evolution of Corruption in Iraq

Corruptionin Iraq is deeply rooted, spanning multiple political eras and worsening witheach successive regime. Under Saddam Hussein's rule, corruption was not merelypresent, it was institutionalized. His government thrived on patronagenetworks, where state resources were allocated based on loyalty rather thanmerit. This system enabled elite members of the Ba'ath Party to accumulate vastwealth while suppressing dissent.

Followingthe 2003 US-led invasion, corruption surged dramatically. The dismantling ofIraq’s state institutions, combined with the rise of sectarian politics,created a breeding ground for corrupt practices. Government contracts,particularly in the oil sector, became plagued by favoritism and embezzlement.As political instability and ongoing conflicts intensified, corruption became adefining characteristic of Iraq’s governance.

Today,corruption in Iraq takes many forms, such as bribery, nepotism, and themisappropriation of public funds. It has infiltrated key sectors, including thejudiciary, public administration, and business. Over time, these corruptpractices have become so widespread that many Iraqis view them as anunavoidable part of daily life.

Iraq'sIntegrity Commission chief, Judge Haider Hanoun, underscored the pervasivenature of corruption, stating, "Overreach by certain institutions andinterference in the work of others, along with violations of constitutionalprovisions, are forms of corruption."

One of themost glaring examples of this crisis is the infamous "Theft of the Century"scandal, in which approximately $2.5 billion was embezzled from tax deposits.Judge Hanoun expressed hope for a "severe and deterrent" sentenceagainst the scandal’s key figure, stressing the urgency of imposing strictmeasures to safeguard public funds.

CorruptionBarometer: Where Iraq on Global Scale

TransparencyInternational’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) consistently ranks Iraqamong the most corrupt nations. In 2024, Iraq ranked 140th out of 180countries, scoring just 26 out of 100 points, a stark indicator of severecorruption. When compared to neighboring countries, Iraq fares poorly. SaudiArabia ranks 54th with a score of 51, while Turkiye is positioned 115th with ascore of 36. However, Iraq still ranks slightly better than Syria, whichremains one of the most corrupt nations globally. On a global scale, Iraq fallsfar behind highly transparent nations like Denmark and Finland, both of whichlead the CPI rankings with scores above 85.

MohammedAl-Rubaie, head of the Al-Nahrain Network for Integrity and Transparency,explains that Transparency International evaluates transparency using 12criteria. "The most common forms of corruption in Iraq are bribery, abuseof public office, and misuse of public funds for personal gain," he notes.

He furtherhighlights that "political corruption is driven by private interests indecision-making." This aligns with Transparency International’s 2023report, which identifies political interference, weak judicial oversight, andan ineffective regulatory framework as the primary drivers of corruption inIraq.

A World Bankstudy highlights that nearly 60% of Iraq’s business sector perceives corruptionas a major obstacle to economic growth, with bribery being a common practice ingovernment transactions. Furthermore, a United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) survey found that 72% of Iraqi citizens consider corruption the biggestchallenge facing the country, ranking even higher than security concerns.

In atroubling exposé, Shafaq News reported a substantial corruption case involvingthe collection of energy fees across prominent commercial establishments inBaghdad. Billions of Iraqi dinars are reportedly being siphoned each month dueto "administrative loopholes" affecting payments from hotels, malls,and other entertainment complexes.

DemocracyDerailed: Corruption Stopped Iraq From Progressing

Corruptionposes a grave threat to democracy in Iraq, eroding public trust in governmentinstitutions and enabling political elites to manipulate the system forpersonal gain.

A 2023survey by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) revealed that 68% ofIraqis consider corruption the primary factor undermining democracy, while only30% believe their votes lead to meaningful political change.

Electoralfraud remains a persistent issue, with reports of vote-buying, ballotmanipulation, and political favoritism marring recent elections. Observers fromthe European Union Election Observation Mission in Iraq have documentedsignificant irregularities in polling processes, including voter coercion andthe misuse of state resources by powerful political parties. The lack oftransparency in campaign financing further exacerbates the issue, as dominantpolitical entities leverage illicit funds to tighten their grip on keygovernment institutions.

Judicialindependence is also severely compromised by corruption, making accountabilitynearly impossible. Many high-profile corruption scandals have resulted inlittle to no consequences, as political interference frequently obstructsinvestigations and legal action.

A 2022Transparency International report revealed that over 70% of corruption-relatedcases in Iraq are either dismissed or indefinitely delayed due to politicalpressure. Meanwhile, whistle-blowers and investigative journalists who dare toexpose corruption face threats, intimidation, and even assassination attempts,further suffocating efforts to promote transparency.

Anti-CorruptionStruggle: Progress and Pitfalls

Amidmounting domestic and international pressure, Iraq has intensified its fightagainst corruption, launching national initiatives to promote transparency andaccountability across public institutions. One of the most significant measureshas been the establishment of the Federal Commission of Integrity (COI), anindependent body dedicated to investigating corruption cases and ensuringethical governance. In 2022 alone, the COI issued over 1,500 arrest warrantstargeting individuals accused of corruption, including high-ranking officials.

To tacklebureaucratic inefficiencies and curb bribery, the government has begunimplementing digital governance and automation. The introduction of electronicpayment systems and online administrative processes aims to minimize directhuman interactions, which are frequently exploited for corrupt dealings.

Despitethese efforts, progress has been slow, with many government institutions stillrelying on outdated, paper-based systems that allow corruption to persist.

A criticalreform effort has also focused on stricter financial oversight of publiccontracts, an essential step for Iraq’s oil-dependent economy, which has longsuffered from embezzlement and fraudulent practices in the energy sector.

TheInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Iraq to enhance fiscaltransparency, particularly in managing its vast oil revenues.

In 2021, thegovernment launched an initiative to audit state-owned enterprises, uncoveringbillions of dollars in mismanaged funds. Yet, despite these revelations, weakoversight and political connections often shield corrupt officials fromaccountability.

Internationalorganizations have also played a crucial role in supporting Iraq’santi-corruption drive. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) hasprovided technical assistance to help strengthen Iraq’s legal framework againstcorruption. Additionally, in 2022, Iraq signed the UN Convention AgainstCorruption (UNCAC), committing to adopting global best practices.

Despitethese initiatives, Iraq continues to face formidable challenges in its battleagainst corruption. A key obstacle is the entrenched dominance of politicalelites who benefit from the corrupt system. Many influential figures have avested interest in maintaining the status quo, making meaningful reformdifficult. Moreover, Iraq’s judiciary lacks independence, with many corruptioncases dismissed due to political pressure.

Voices ofChange: Civil Society's Vital Role

Non-governmentalorganizations (NGOs) and civil society groups have also played a vital role inexposing corruption and advocating for greater government accountability inIraq. Organizations such as the Iraqi Transparency Alliance and theBaghdad-based Al-Nahrain Centre for Legal Studies have been at the forefront ofmonitoring government contracts, reporting corrupt practices, and educating thepublic about their rights. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed; according toa 2023 survey by the Arab Barometer, 62% of Iraqis believe that civil societyorganizations are essential in the fight against corruption, underscoring theirgrowing influence.

However,these groups face significant challenges. Many activists and anti-corruptionadvocates have been subjected to harassment, legal persecution, and evenphysical attacks. A 2022 report from Human Rights Watch documented at least 15cases of NGO members being detained or assaulted by unidentified armed groupsafter exposing corruption involving high-ranking officials. In addition tothese threats, a restrictive legal environment further hinders theiroperations. Government authorities frequently impose bureaucratic obstaclesthat make it difficult for NGOs to function freely, limiting their ability tohold officials accountable.

CombatingCorruption: Multi-Pronged Strategy

Addressingcorruption in Iraq requires a comprehensive and strategic approach.Strengthening the legal framework and ensuring judicial independence arecritical steps in holding corrupt officials accountable. According to theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF), implementing a robust anti-corruption legalframework could increase foreign investment in Iraq by at least 15%, drivingeconomic stability and growth.

Onepromising solution is digital governance. The Iraqi government has taken stepsto digitize public transactions, aiming to reduce opportunities for bribery andfavouritism. However, these efforts must be expanded and rigorously enforced tocreate a lasting impact. Transparency International recommends that Iraq fullyintegrate electronic financial tracking systems to monitor governmentexpenditures more effectively and prevent embezzlement. In this context,experts highlight e-governance as essential to transforming administrativepractices across government ministries. Kazem Al-Shammari, a member of Iraq'sparliamentary Committee on Economy, Industry, and Trade, notes that "Thisscience is essential for all sectors of the Iraqi state." He furtheremphasizes that "the initiative should become part of the culture amongofficials and employees alike."

Empoweringcivil society and protecting journalists who expose corruption is anothercrucial step. Stronger legal protections for whistle-blowers and mediaprofessionals would encourage public participation in anti-corruption efforts.Countries with robust whistle-blower laws—such as Denmark andFinland—consistently rank among the least corrupt nations, proving theeffectiveness of such measures. In Iraq, the Kurdistan Region has launched itsfirst strategic report on public sector corruption, with Prime Minister MasrourBarzani emphasizing the challenges posed by political opposition in the fightagainst corruption. He stated, "One of the main challenges the governmentfaces in combating corruption and implementing its reform program is politicalopposition."

Economicdiversification is also key. Iraq’s heavy reliance on state-controlledindustries, particularly oil, has allowed corrupt networks to thrive. Reducingbureaucratic inefficiencies and encouraging private-sector growth could createa more transparent and competitive economic environment. Prime MinisterMohammed Shia Al-Sudani has emphasized the importance of holding accountablethose who fail in anti-corruption efforts or show negligence in addressingviolations, stating, "The government has implemented decisive anti-corruptionmeasures with full transparency, legal clarity, and adherence to the rule oflaw.