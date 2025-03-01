PKK declares ceasefire with Turkey after more than 40 years of conflict

2025-03-01 12:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Kurdish militant group responds to call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, to lay down arms

Outlawed Kurdish militants have declared a ceasefire with Turkey after a landmark call by the jailed PKK leader, Abdullah Öcalan, asking the group to disband.

It was the first reaction from the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK) after Öcalan this week called for the dissolution of the group and asked it to lay down arms after fighting the Turkish state for more than four decades.

