Gold drops in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2025-03-01 12:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, gold prices dropped in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According toa Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registereda selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf,Turkish, and European gold of 592,000 IQD, with a buying price of 588,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 562,000 IQD, with a buyingprice of 558,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’sjewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 595,000and 605,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between565,000 and 575,000 IQD.

In Erbil,the selling price for 24-carat gold was 685,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat goldwas 600,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 515,000 IQD.