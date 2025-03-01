India’s Iraqi oil imports rise in February, Russian shipments decline

2025-03-01 14:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ India's crude oil imports from Iraq increased in February 2025, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

India's oil imports from Iraq increased 8.3% this month compared to January, surpassing 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed.

Conversely, imports from Russia reportedly fell by 14.9% to an average of about 1.4 million bpd, marking the lowest level since January 2023. Saudi oil shipments to India also declined, slipping 0.7% month-on-month.

According to experts, to compensate for reduced Russian supplies, Indian refiners, the world's third-largest oil consumers, increased purchases from Nigeria, Angola, Mexico, and Colombia, while the decline in Russian imports is attributed to tightened US sanctions.