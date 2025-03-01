EXCLUSIVE: Healthcare situation in Syria “dire,” KRG steps in

2025-03-01 16:25:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan RegionalGovernment has dispatched a substantial shipment of medicines to Syria, wherethe healthcare system is grappling with severe shortages, a senior Syrianhealth official revealed on Saturday.

Zuhair Qarat, Director of Planning andInternational Cooperation at Syria’s Ministry of Health, told Shafaq News thathis country is facing a critical deficit in essential medical supplies, fuel,and food for both patients and medical personnel.

“The healthcare infrastructure is dire,with outdated medical equipment and an urgent need for essential devices,” heclarified. “The situation is exacerbated by rising cases of chronic andseasonal diseases.”

Qarat also highlighted the challengesposed by international sanctions and rising costs, making it increasinglydifficult to procure rare medicines and specialized treatments. “Some patients,particularly those in need of bone marrow transplants, must travel abroad fortreatment,” he remarked, adding that cases of influenza and dialysis patients arealso increasing.

“Authorities have devised a short-termemergency plan spanning three to six months, prioritizing fuel, electricity,and vital medical supplies to address the crisis” the Syrian official affirmed.

On regional cooperation, Qarat emphasizedongoing coordination with local and international partners, including UNagencies, to secure urgent medical supplies and replace outdated equipment,confirming, “Plans are also in place to renovate hospitals and establish newmedical centers in response to shifting population needs.”

Medicine shipments from Erbil, the capitalof Iraqi Kurdistan, have been also distributed to healthcare facilities acrossSyria, Qarat noted.