Syria prepares for new transitional government

2025-03-01 17:00:05 - From: France 24

Syria’s new rulers held a long-awaited national dialogue conference Tuesday, which they touted as a “rare historical opportunity” to rebuild the country after the fall of former President Bashar Assad and nearly 14 years of civil war. For nearly 3 months, Syria has been run by a small interim government led by Islamist former insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. A new transitional government, aimed to be more inclusive and representative, however, is due to replace current authorities with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa set to stay on in his position.