2025-03-01 18:00:06 - From: France 24

There is “cautious optimism” in Syria regarding the incoming transitional government, said Ghassan Ibrahim, founder of Global Arab Network. Set to be unveiled at the beginning of March, the new government is set to be more “technical than political” and diverse, Ibrahim said, adding that despite lingering concerns, Syrians remain hopeful that the situation would be “much better than ever”.