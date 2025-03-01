Iraq's PMF Service and Retirement Law: Is political exploitation inevitable?

2025-03-01 19:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's PopularMobilization Forces (PMF) face a heated political battle over the controversialPMF Service and Retirement Law, especially within the Shiite house. As factionsclash over its passage and retirement age provision, some propose a ‘onebasket’ approach, prompting calls for public pressure to prevent politicalmanipulation.

PMF & Its Law

The PMF was established in 2014following a fatwa by top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani to combat ISIS.They fought alongside the Iraqi army and the Global Coalition and have sincebecome a key force in Iraq’s security landscape, with their funding increasingfrom $2.16 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion for 2023-2025. Its membership isaround 200,000, comprising about 70 factions from various religious and ethnicbackgrounds, though it remains predominantly Shiite.

On November 26, 2016, Iraq’sparliament passed a law formalizing these factions, known as the PMF Law, by amajority vote, despite a boycott by Sunni MPs from the Iraqi Forces Alliance,who saw it as “undermining national partnership.” It designates the PMF as asupporting force alongside the Iraqi Armed Forces, under the authority of theCommander-in-Chief, currently Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, whilealso establishing a leadership structure with a general command, staff, andcombat brigades, placing the PMF under military laws and banning politicalactivity within its ranks. The law, which has already passed its first andsecond readings, aims to provide members with permanent employment status,retirement benefits, and social security.

Disagreements Over the Law

The PMF law now is at the center ofa growing debate among groups within the Coordination Framework (CF)—analliance of all Shiite parties in Iraq, excluding the Sadrist Movement—over twokey issues: First, the PMF law, which has been under discussion for years,remains unapproved by the Iraqi parliament. Second, the law’s potential impacton the retirement of the PMF’s head Faleh Al-Fayyad, a prominent Shiite figurewho has surpassed the legal age for holding a ministerial position.

Supporters say the proposedlegislation is crucial to formalize and regulate the PMF, while opponents argueit is designed to sideline current leaders and weaken the force. Some speculatethat its passage could pave the way for integrating the PMF into the Iraqiarmy.

Earlier parliamentary sessions haveseen boycotts from MPs who oppose the exclusion of the law from the legislativeagenda, with leaders from within the CF holding a series of intensive meetingsto resolve the mounting legal challenges surrounding it.

Iraq’s Cabinet recently approved anew draft law for the Popular Mobilization Forces and referred it to Parliamentfor a vote, the Prime Minister’s media office said.

400 Leaders Without Replacements

The proposed PMF Retirement andService Law has gained broad support, with "most political forces agreeingon it," including Sunni MPs in the Security and Defense Committee,according to Ali Nima al-Bandawi, a member of the committee. However, someconcerns remain about the ages of the PMF leaders. "If the law ispresented in its current form, it is expected that 400 brigade and directoratecommanders will be retired, and there are no replacements for them," heaffirmed to our agency.

To address this, a three-yearimplementation delay was agreed upon by the committee. During this period,"the PMF will prepare, train, and select leaders" to fill thevacancies left by the retirees, including brigade and division commanders, andheads of directorates, the General Staff, and the General Secretariat.

The MP confirmed that the law wasunder review in parliament. "Discussions took place last week with key PMFfigures," including Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi al-Amiri, thePMF secretary, and the directors of the administrative and legal departments.The final remarks are expected to be addressed in the coming period, making thelaw ready for a vote.

Earlier, Rafiq Al-Salihi, an MP fromthe Sadiqun Bloc—which, along with the State of Law Coalition, is one of thelaw’s strongest backers—disclosed that political factions have agreed tofinalize the law in the next parliamentary session. "The retirementprovision will remain unchanged, set at age 60, with PM Al-Sudani granted theauthority to extend service by an additional five years for qualifying PMFmembers, based on criteria to be defined,” he clarified.

Electoral or Political Exploitation

The PMF Law, with its 82 articles,has sparked controversy. Political analyst Saif Al-Saadi warned that Article32/Third, which grants Al-Fayyad sweeping authority to retire personnel forreasons such as incompetence, could be exploited for "electoral orpolitical purposes." He pointed out that this provision could be used toforce members into retirement, especially if they fail to participate inelections.

"Lawmakers should payattention.”

Further complications have arisenwithin the CF over the retirement age for Al-Fayyad. “The PMF’s head, who hassurpassed the legal retirement age, has had his retirement postponed due topolitical pressure. Some factions support passing the law to serve their owninterests, while others oppose it, fearing it would harm them,” he stressed.

In turn, Basem Khashan, a member ofthe Parliamentary Integrity Committee, emphasized that laws should be judged ontheir substance, not political agendas. "Any law that passes throughparliament and secures a majority is a legitimate law," he noted. However,he lamented that "many laws, including the Amnesty, Personal Status, andProperty Restitution laws, have been passed without achieving a true majority,often voted on collectively in a single package."

Repeating the "One Basket"Experience

Shiite factions have proposedamendments to the PMF law to ensure its smooth passage, sources within theIraqi Parliament told Shafaq News Agency. However, the approval of this law istied to other political demands, including the dissolution of the Accountabilityand Justice Commission for the Sunni component and the recognition of Halabjaas an Iraqi province, a key demand of Kurdish parties.

Speculation exists, they confirmed,that some controversial laws could be included in the same basket, followingthe precedent of passing three contentious laws together.

State of Law MP Thaer MukhyafAl-Jubouri argued that the practice of passing controversial laws in a singlepackage undermines democracy. "This applies to future laws, which could beeasily passed despite objections from certain factions," he said.

Mukhyaf also noted that the PMF lawincludes alternative proposals to address some of its disputed clauses, such asthe legal retirement age. Under the proposed changes, brigade commanders whoexceed or will exceed the retirement age could be reassigned as securityadvisors and receive a monthly financial reward for their continued efforts.

The final decisions on theseproposals reportedly rest with the Legal and Security & Defense Committees,which will review their feasibility within the framework of the law.

Public Pressure Is the Solution

Controversial laws, according topolitical analyst Aed al-Hilali, "primarily aim to broaden the electoralbase for MPs or political blocs," a challenge that has plagued Iraq sincethe 2005 elections. This persistent issue, he pointed out to our agency, canonly be tackled through significant public pressure. "Without it,political blocs will continue to dominate, exploiting the political process andstate resources to serve their leaders' families."

To break this cycle, al-Hilalihighlighted the need for a shift in public awareness, emphasizing theimportance of forming a coalition of civil society organizations,intellectuals, state elites, professors, and lawyers. "These groups mustunite to express their aspirations and take responsibility for reshapingpolitical paths," he said, calling for new behaviors and patterns thatempower citizens to actively shape the state's public policies.