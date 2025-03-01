IRGC kills Kurdish Kolbar near Iraq border: Iranian rights group

2025-03-01 20:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran’s RevolutionaryGuard forces (IRGC) have killed a Kurdish Kolbar near a town bordering Iraq’sDiyala province, an Iranian human rights organization reported on Friday.

The victim, 35-year-old ShahnamZaheri-Nejad, a resident of Sarpol-e Zahab, was shot directly by the IRGC near Qasr-eShirin in Kermanshah (Kermashan) province, Hengaw Organization for HumanRights stated.

The attack reportedly resulted in Zaheri-Nejad'simmediate death.

*kolbars are workers whotransport goods across the borders of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, oftenthrough dangerous mountainous terrains.