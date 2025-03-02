A blast from the past: Erbil revives traditional Ramadan cannon

2025-03-02 02:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Reviving a tradition that had fallen silent for decades, thehistoric Ramadan cannon is once again firing from the heights of Erbil’sancient citadel.

MullaKhiyam, the official overseeing the cannon, told Shafaq News that the practicedates back to the Ottoman era and continued until the 1950s. “The cannonremained silent for more than 50 years due to political and othercircumstances, but now it has returned to Erbil’s citadel,” he explained.

Describingit as a cherished Ramadan symbol, Khiyam highlighted its cultural significance.“We take great pride in it as Muslims,” he added, emphasizing its uniqueness.Unlike modern electronic versions, this cannon operates traditionally, manually,using gunpowder.

Forgenerations, the Ramadan cannon has been an enduring part of the holy month,its echoes marking iftar and the arrival of Eid al-Fitr. In recent years,however, the practice has faded across many Arab capitals, replaced bytelevised electronic simulations.