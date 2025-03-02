2025-03-02 04:30:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani concluded his visit to Al-Muthanna Governorate, during which he launched and inaugurated several key projects across energy, housing, healthcare, infrastructure, and industry. Key Announcements: Energy Sector: Launched construction of the Samawa Gas Power Plant (250 MW) as an investment project. Approved the establishment of a new […]

The post Major Infrastructure and Energy Projects in Muthanna first appeared on Iraq Business News.