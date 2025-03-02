Iraq's Osoul Foundation Signs Agreement with US-Based ITIC

2025-03-02 04:30:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Osoul Foundation for Economic Development and Sustainability has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the International Tax and Investment Center (ITIC) in Washington, aimed at enhancing Iraq's business environment. The signing ceremony was attended by government officials, business leaders, global companies, diplomats, and international organisations. The agreement aligns with Iraq's economic […]

