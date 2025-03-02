Turkish forces, PKK clash again in northern Iraq

2025-03-02 10:46:13 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces and KurdistanWorkers' Party (PKK) fighters engaged in fierce clashes early Sunday in theMatin mountain range of Al-Amediya district, northern Duhok, security sourcestold Shafaq News.

The fighting erupted just two days after PKKleader Abdullah Ocalan, jailed in Turkiye, called for a ceasefire to easetensions with Ankara after decades of insurgency.

The clashes were concentrated around Linksummit, overlooking the Deralok sub-district, with both sides exchanging fireusing light and medium weapons, the sources said.

Residents reported heavy gunfire, but therewere no immediate reports of casualties.