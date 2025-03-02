Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Turkish forces, PKK clash again in northern Iraq

Turkish forces, PKK clash again in northern Iraq

Turkish forces, PKK clash again in northern Iraq
Turkish forces, PKK clash again in northern Iraq
2025-03-02 10:46:13 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces and KurdistanWorkers' Party (PKK) fighters engaged in fierce clashes early Sunday in theMatin mountain range of Al-Amediya district, northern Duhok, security sourcestold Shafaq News.

The fighting erupted just two days after PKKleader Abdullah Ocalan, jailed in Turkiye, called for a ceasefire to easetensions with Ankara after decades of insurgency.

The clashes were concentrated around Linksummit, overlooking the Deralok sub-district, with both sides exchanging fireusing light and medium weapons, the sources said.

Residents reported heavy gunfire, but therewere no immediate reports of casualties.

Continue following on Shafaq News