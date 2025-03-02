Communications Minister: We are working on providing highest quality services
2025-03-02 11:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Hussein al-Masri, has confirmed that the ministry is working on developing the telecommunications sector and providing the highest quality services. “We are working on developing the telecommunications sector, providing services that meet the aspirations of the Syrian citizens, and offering the highest quality services through telecommunications …