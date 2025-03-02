Gold drops in Baghdad, stabilizes Erbil markets

2025-03-02 12:37:59 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices edged lowerin Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey,Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price permithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and Europeangold of 590,000 IQD, with a buying price of 586,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of21-carat Iraqi gold was 560,000 IQD, with a buying price of 556,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the sellingprice for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 590,000 and 600,000 IQD, while the sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-caratgold was 685,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 600,000 IQD, and 18-caratgold was 515,000 IQD.