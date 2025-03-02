Al-Sulaymaniyah: Price hikes and salary delays curb holy month spending

2025-03-02 12:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Market activity in Al-Sulaymaniyah has slowed during theholy month of Ramadan as soaring prices and delayed salary payments curbconsumer spending.

Residents and vendorsattributed the decline to economic hardship and inflation, compounded by coldweather discouraging outdoor shopping. Many households are prioritizingnecessities while postponing non-essential purchases.

“Every year, we stock up onstaples like rice, sugar, and oil for the holy month of Ramadan, but this time,financial pressures are forcing many to cut back,” Joanne Kamel, a local resident,told Shafaq News.

Meat and poultry prices haveseen the steepest increases, leading to smaller purchases, according to AsoOmar, spokesperson for the local butchers’ association. “People are buying justa kilogram or less,” he told Shafaq News.

Omar pointed out to risingprices, with meat now costing between 20,000 and 21,000 Iraqi dinars($13.60-$14.30) per kilogram, compared to 17,000 to 18,000 dinars($11.60-$12.30) last year.

Date vendors have also noticedsubdued demand, of which Barham Rashid said that “despite stable prices,customers are hesitant to buy in bulk, waiting for salaries to be disbursed.”

“Colder weather has led moreconsumers to shop at nearby supermarkets rather than visit traditional markets,”Rashid told Shafaq News.

Regarding distributing thegovernment-subsidized holy month of Ramadan food basket, an essential supportfor low-income families, shopper Hiwa Abdullah noted residents’ concern aboutits delays.

“Prices keep rising, andwithout timely salary payments or government aid, many are forced to reduce orpostpone purchases,” Abdullah told Shafaq News, urging authorities to intervenein price regulation and ensure timely assistance.