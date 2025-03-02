SOURCES: KRG delegation in Baghdad for oil export talks

2025-03-02 15:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A delegation from theKurdistan Regional Government (KRG) arrived in Baghdad for talks on resumingoil exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan pipeline, informed sources revealed on Sunday.

“Representatives from the KRG’s Ministryof Natural Resources are meeting with officials at the Federal Ministry of Oilto address outstanding issues, including the restart of oil exports from theRegion’s fields and operational concerns of oil companies,” one source toldShafaq News.

Another source noted that the meeting,initially scheduled for Tuesday, was moved up due to recent developments butdeclined to provide further details.

The discussions follow an invitation fromthe Federal Ministry of Oil to international oil companies operating under theAssociation of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) and the KRG’sMinistry of Natural Resources to attend a meeting in Baghdad on March 4, 2025.