Iraq's SOMO exports over four million tons of oil derivatives in Q4 2024

2025-03-02 16:46:04 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO)announced exporting more than 4 million tons of oil derivatives during thefourth quarter of 2024.

According to a report, SOMO stated that "Iraq exported4,465,769 tons of oil derivatives from October through December 2024."

The company confirmed that fuel oil exports reached 4.216million tonnes in the fourth quarter, up from 2.796 million tonnes in the sameperiod of 2023.

Iraq also exported 194,637 tonnes of naphtha during thisperiod. However, no sulfur exports were recorded.

Naphtha is an intermediate product used in eitherpetrochemical production—such as manufacturing ethylene or aromatics—or forgasoline production through refining processes like reforming or isomerization.