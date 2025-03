2025-03-02 18:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa received on Sunday a congratulatory cable from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. In his cable, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq congratulated President al-Sharaa on the good days of the …