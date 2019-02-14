عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Pompeo urges new era of cooperation in Middle East meeting
2019/02/14 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Thursday for a

new era of cooperation on the Middle East and said no country could afford to

stay on the sidelines in tackling regional challenges such as Iran, Syria,

Yemen and Israeli-Palestinian peace.Pompeo spoke amid tensions with the European Union over

Washington's decision to pull out of world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran

deal and its sudden announcement to withdraw American troops from Syria."The United States seeks a new era of cooperation

between all of our countries on how to confront these issues," Pompeo told

foreign ministers and other officials from more than 60 countries in Warsaw.Pompeo refrained from directly criticizing Iran and instead

included it in a list of Middle East challenges, while acknowledging

differences among countries on all of the issues."None of the region's challenges will solve themselves.

We must work together for security," he said. "No country can afford

to remain on the sidelines."European allies of Washington have voiced concern that the

conference would turn into an Iran-bashing session and increase tensions with Iran, which has lambasted the gathering as a "desperate

circus".Earlier, in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin

Netanyahu, Pompeo said peace and stability in the Middle East could not be

achieved without confronting Iran.Iran says its ballistic missile program is defensive and a

deterrent only, and that it has has deployed forces to Syria and Iraq only

after the invitation of governments of those countries.The Warsaw meeting was a rare show of Middle East

cooperation, bringing together Israel and Gulf Arab countries, including Saudi

Arabia.Netanyahu, who met with the Omani foreign minister on the

sidelines on Wednesday, called the conference a "historical turning

point" in tackling the threat from Iran."I think this marks a change, an important

understanding of what threatens our future, what we have to do to secure it and

the possibilities of cooperation that extend beyond security to every realm of

life for the peoples of the Middle East," said Netanyahu, who faces an

election on April 9."This happened here, it happened in Warsaw, and I think

the main conclusion I have is that it must continue, in other forms, in other

ways, for the same purpose."

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW