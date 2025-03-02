Leader Barzani, PMF chief discuss political, security developments

2025-03-02 19:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan DemocraticParty (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani met on Sunday with Popular MobilizationForces (PMF) chief Faleh Al-Fayyad to discuss political and securitydevelopments in Iraq and the region.

A statement from Barzani’s officesaid the meeting, held in Salahuddin resort in Erbil, addressed political andsecurity issues, focusing on relations between the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad.

The visit coincides with the Iraqiparliament’s efforts to pass the PMF Service and Retirement Law, which, ifapproved, would require Al-Fayyad to retire as he has reached the legalretirement age.

Sources told Shafaq News that theShiite Coordination Framework leaders have agreed to replace several heads ofcommissions and institutions in line with the current political agenda, withState of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki actively pushing for a candidateof his own to lead the PMF.

Fayyad has led the PMF since 2015after being appointed by then-Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. Before that, heheld several security positions, including Iraq’s NationalSecurity Adviser.