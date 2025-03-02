Israeli army ordered to prepare to 'defend' Druze city in southern Syria

2025-03-02 21:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Alex MacDonald Sun, 03/02/2025 - 15:32

The Israeli army has been ordered to prepare to "defend" a Druze-majority city in southern Syria close to the capital, Damascus, after violence broke out between locals and security services.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on Saturday that the city of Jaramana, located on the outskirts of the capital, was "currently under attack by Syrian regime forces".

"We will not allow Syria's extremist Islamist terror regime to harm the Druze. If the regime harms the Druze - it will be harmed by us," he said.

Since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria has been governed by a transitional government led by Ahmad al-Sharaa. Sharaa led Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) during the Syrian civil war after splitting from al-Qaeda.

Despite attempts by the new administration to calm fears, many minorities in Syria have been concerned that they could face repression under Sharaa's government or harassment from armed groups.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least one person has been killed and nine others wounded in recent days in Jaramana in recent days during clashes between residents of the city, the neighbouring town of al-Malihah and members of the security forces.

Local residents opened fire on security forces as they attempted to enter the city, killing one security officer and wounding two others.

Since December, Israel has made repeated references to religious and ethnic minorities in Syria, including Kurdish communities and the Druze.

Katz said earlier this week he was considering allowing the entry of Druze communities from Syria to work in the occupied Golan Heights.

Syria's Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, is mostly inhabited by members of the Syrian Druze community.

Since the fall of Assad, Israel has expanded its control over the Golan Heights, provoking condemnation of the Syrian government.



