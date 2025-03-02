Iraq exports surplus liquefied gas

2025-03-02 21:25:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq achieved self-sufficiency in liquefied gas production and is now exportingsurplus to international market, an Iraqi official announced on Sunday.

The IraqiMinistry of Oil's Gas Affairs Department Director, Izzat Saber, explained in a statementthat liquefied gas production has exceeded 8,000 tons per day, adding thatplans are being implemented to expand the use of liquefied gas instead ofvarious types of liquid fuel, “supporting investment projects in industrial,service, and residential sectors.”

He stressedthat investment projects play a crucial role in “advancing and developing thenational industry.” Saber further underscored the need to support theproduction of steel and plastic cylinders in line with international standards,emphasizing the importance of establishing effective marketing and consumptionstrategies in coordination with the relevant authorities at the State Companyfor Gas Filling and Services, in order to align with the vision, plans, andobjectives that foster industrial growth.

In January, Iraq'sOil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, launched of multiple gas investment projects, callingon international companies to submit bids for the upcoming licensing rounds.