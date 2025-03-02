Turkiye seeks full Iraq-Turkiye pipeline capacity, minister says

2025-03-02 21:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkiye wants tooperate the Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline at full capacity, Energy MinisterAlparslan Bayraktar said on Sunday.

Oil exports from the KurdistanRegion to Turkiye have been suspended since March 2023 after an ICC rulingordered Ankara to compensate Baghdad for unauthorized shipments. On Feb. 22,Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced that all procedures for resuming exports from theKurdistan Region had been completed.

"The pipeline has been readyfor a year and a half, and we want to use the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, especiallythe 650-kilometer stretch from Silopi to Ceyhan," Bayraktar stated.

He added that Turkiye aims totransport some of the oil through this pipeline to the Kirikkale refinery whilealso shipping it from Ceyhan to refineries in Turkiye and other global markets.

Regarding the Development Roadproject, Bayraktar noted that the planned trade initiative involves Turkiye andIraq constructing a pipeline extending to the Gulf to facilitate Iraqi oilexports to international markets.