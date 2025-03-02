AANES warns Iraq’s repatriation halt will deepen crisis in camps

2025-03-02 22:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish-ledAutonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) warned on Sunday thatIraq’s decision to suspend the repatriation of its citizens from Al-Hol and Rojcamps would have serious consequences.

Sheikhmos Ahmed, co-chair of AANES’Office of Displaced Persons and Refugee Affairs, told North Press that the move“negatively impacts the administration due to the large number of Iraqirefugees and Syrian displaced persons in the camps.”

“AANES has previously announced itsintention to clear the camps in its territories,” Ahmed said. “However, we willnot force anyone to return against their will.”

Since the start of 2025, four groupsof Iraqi refugees—about 2,300 people—have been repatriated from Al-Hol and Rojcamps under coordination between AANES and the Iraqi government.

On February 12, Iraq’s Ministry ofMigration and Displacement announced it was halting the process due to budgetconstraints. The decision followed an executive order from US President DonaldTrump directing agencies to “immediately suspend new commitments anddisbursement of development aid funds.”

Iraq’s Minister of Migration andDisplacement, Evan Faeq, warned that the US funding cuts would directly impactAl-Hol camp in Syria and efforts to rehabilitate families with ties to theIslamic State group.

In a televised interview, Faeq saidthat Iraq had managed to repatriate 11,000 individuals from Al-Hol to Iraq andsuccessfully reintegrated 9,000 of them into society, but 17,000 people remainin the camp.

Relief officials, local authoritiesin northeastern Syria, and diplomats have also cautioned that the Trumpadministration’s cuts could destabilize the camps, which house tens ofthousands of individuals accused of links to ISIS.