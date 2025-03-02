President al-Sharaa receives congratulatory cable from the Algerian President on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan

2025-03-02 23:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa received a congratulatory cable from Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. President Tebboune expressed his sincere congratulations and blessings to President al-Sharaa on the occasion of the coming of the holy month …