King of Jordan affirms the ability of the Iraqi people to overcome the crises

On Sunday, Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed that the Iraqi people deserve stability and move toward the future, expressing great confidence that the Iraqis will not be drawn into division and civil war.

In an interview with France 24 and followed by the Iraqi News Agency, the Jordanian king affirmed that Iraq has been moving strongly in a positive direction during the past two years, and I believe that the government’s departure has taken us back two steps back, and I am confident that the Iraqi leaders can return to the direction Positive, "noting that" we must work with determination to ensure that sectarianism does not return again.



He added, "If there is a division in Iraqi society, then I am sure that the leaders of Iraq will work to overcome it, and we must deal with the re-emergence of Daesh, because this will be a problem for Baghdad, and we must help the Iraqis to address this threat, which is a threat to all of us, not in The region not only, but also in Europe and the whole world.

Abdullah II expressed his "readiness for political and military cooperation with the Iraqi government in working to overcome the return of Daesh terrorist gangs to Iraq and Syria."