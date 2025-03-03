Iraqi Oil Committee announces Kurdistan’s export estimates to Turkiye

2025-03-03 03:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, The Iraqiparliamentary Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee confirmed that allprocedures have been completed for the resumption of crude oil exports from theKurdistan Region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The committee revealed that theestimated quantities to be exported will range between 300,000 to 325,000barrels per day.

Ali Shaddad Al-Faris, spokespersonfor the committee, told Shafaq News Agency that the federal oil ministry hasofficially notified the Turkish side of its readiness to resume exports, and isnow awaiting Turkish approval to begin the process. This follows a recentamendment to the national budget law, which has now entered into effect.

Al-Faris also noted that theKurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has requested an increase in its share ofdomestic consumption, which is fixed in the budget. The 2023-2025 federalbudget, approved earlier by the Iraqi parliament, set the estimated domesticconsumption in the Kurdistan Region at 46,000 barrels per day.

However, following the budgetamendment, the KRG has demanded an increase in this figure to 110,000 barrelsper day, a move that Al-Faris described as “a violation of the national budgetlaw and the recent amendments passed by the Iraqi parliament.”

The spokesperson emphasized thatfollowing the latest budget amendments, the KRG is now obligated to deliver itsoil share to SOMO, Iraq’s state oil marketing company. He further stated that theterm "negotiating delegations" – often used by the KRG – is no longervalid, as the legal framework set by the budget amendments must be implementedwithout deviation.

Al-Faris reiterated that the budgetlaw, which was passed by the Iraqi parliament and endorsed by KRG lawmakers,must be adhered to, and no exceptions should be made, calling on Prime MinisterMohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the federal oil ministry to ensure the fullimplementation of the national budget and its amendments.

The spokesperson also pointed outthat the KRG has expressed its inability to meet the estimated oil exportquantities of 300,000 to 325,000 barrels per day, as outlined in the budget,which could hinder the full application of the law.

“These recurring issues raised bythe Kurdistan Regional Government are nothing but obstacles to theimplementation of laws passed by the Iraqi parliament,” Al-Faris added.

On Sunday, informed sources reportedthat a KRG delegation had arrived in Baghdad to finalize arrangements for the resumptionof oil exports via the Turkish pipeline. According to one source, a meeting washeld between the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources and officials from theIraqi Ministry of Oil to resolve the remaining issues related to oil exportsfrom the region’s fields.

A separate source noted that thismeeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was advanced due to recentdevelopments in the negotiations, though further details were not provided.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Oilcalled on international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region, whichare under the "Abu Khor" umbrella, to attend a meeting in Baghdadscheduled for Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Last Friday, eight international oilcompanies operating in the Kurdistan Region announced that they would notresume exports via the Ceyhan port, despite Baghdad's announcement of theimminent resumption.

Earlier, Iraq’s Deputy PrimeMinister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani confirmedthat the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through theTurkish port would begin within hours.