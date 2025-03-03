KRI ahead of Women's Day: Wreaths adorn graves in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2025-03-03 05:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In preparation for International Women's Day onMarch 8, women's graves in a cemetery in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region(KRI), were adorned with wreaths in their honor.

The South Kurdistan Women in Support of Rojava campaignlaunched its Women's Day activities by visiting the graves of unidentifiedwomen in Saiwan Cemetery to highlight their struggle in various fields.

Feminist Messages Bekhal Saber, a participant in thecampaign, told Shafaq News that March 8 is an essential day for womenworldwide, serving as a pivotal moment to continue the struggle against maleoppression, gender discrimination, and social injustice. "As Kurdishwomen, we believe that achieving equality requires resilience and unity amongus.”

Kurdish women, Saber emphasized, have proven their role invarious fields, including politics, administration, and social activism, yetstill face “significant challenges, particularly gender-based violence and thelack of justice in many areas,” noting that such initiatives strengthen women'spresence and role in building society.

Violence AgainstWomen Discussing the rise in violence against women in the Region, the activistwarned, "The increasing cases of murder and domestic violence againstwomen in Kurdistan are alarming and reflect the ongoing challenges theyface."

Despite awareness efforts, statistics reportedly show atroubling rise in femicide and violations against women, necessitating seriousaction from authorities and civil society to address this issue.

Activity Schedule The campaign continues with a series ofwomen's events leading up to March 8:

March 1-2: Visits to the graves of unidentified women inAl-Sulaymaniyah, followed by a large-scale online campaign using a specialhashtag symbolized by wreaths to commemorate women.

March 3: A seminar on women's issues, focusing on thechallenges they face and the legal and social rights that need strengthening.

March 4: A visit to centers supporting survivors ofviolence, where activists will meet with women to hear their stories andexplore solutions to enhance protection and psychological and social support.

March 5: A protest condemning the rise in violence againstwomen, calling for stricter laws and enhanced legal protection mechanisms.

March 6: A large women's march in Al-Sulaymaniyah, withparticipants raising slogans emphasizing women's solidarity and the importanceof amplifying their voices to decision-makers.

March 8: A publicgathering featuring an artistic performance to celebrate Women's Day, alongsidecultural and awareness activities that highlight women's role in society andstress the importance of justice and equality.