KDP, PUK near deal on new Kurdistan government, KSDP leader says

2025-03-03 06:40:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PatrioticUnion of Kurdistan (PUK) are nearing an agreement to form the new regionalgovernment, leader of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) MohammedHaji Mahmoud said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, he stated, "[The KSDP] has noproblems with any party, and our relations with everyone are positive. We areclose to forming the new government.”

Mahmoud described Turkiye’s peace process as a "significant andpositive step," asserting that Kurds in Turkiye, Syria, and the KurdistanRegion are "stronger than ever, contrary to the wishes of those who opposetheir rights."

He emphasized that “any progress in one part of Kurdistan affects theothers" and hoped that “Turkiye acts wisely and releases Ocalan, allowinghim to return to Diyarbakir by Newroz.”

Mahmoud reaffirmed his party’s commitment to maintaining strongrelations with all parties while prioritizing major Kurdish issues, includingOcalan’s fate.