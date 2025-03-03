Iraq News Now

Where does the phrase ‘coalition of the willing’ come from?

2025-03-03 12:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Phrase holds memories of 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq in which UK played supporting role

Few resonant phrases are repeated in politics without a deliberate reason, and Keir Starmer’s use of “coalition of the willing” on Sunday could well have been intended as a reminder to the US diplomatic and defence community: we helped you out; now return the favour.

The most famous, or infamous, coalition of the willing was the 30 nations who publicly gave at least some support to George W Bush’s US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

