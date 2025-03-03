Social Insurance Establishment: Disbursed retirement pensions for March amount to SYP 135 billion

2025-03-03 12:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-Director of the General Establishment for Social Insurance, Hassan al-Khatib, revealed Monday that retirement pensions for March of the current year have been disbursed, with a total amounting to 135 billion Syrian pounds. In a statement to SANA, al-Khatib explained that the number of retirement pensions disbursed exceeded 900,000. He pointed out that the …