Peshmerga, German commanders: Boosting military ties on the table

2025-03-03 16:05:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, theCommander of the Peshmerga's 4th Infantry Division, Zatyar Hassan, met with theCommander of German forces in the Kurdistan Region, Thomas Ritter, tostrengthen military ties.

The meeting, held at thedivision’s headquarters, was attended by senior officers from both sides.Discussions focused on enhancing “cooperation and coordination” between thePeshmerga and German forces, as well as reviewing administrative and fielddevelopments within the 4th Infantry Division, according to a statement fromthe Ministry of Peshmerga.

Officials also addressedoperational challenges and the division’s requirements to boost itscapabilities.

