Peshmerga, German commanders: Boosting military ties on the table

2025-03-03 16:05:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, theCommander of the Peshmerga's 4th Infantry Division, Zatyar Hassan, met with theCommander of German forces in the Kurdistan Region, Thomas Ritter, tostrengthen military ties.

The meeting, held at thedivision’s headquarters, was attended by senior officers from both sides.Discussions focused on enhancing “cooperation and coordination” between thePeshmerga and German forces, as well as reviewing administrative and fielddevelopments within the 4th Infantry Division, according to a statement fromthe Ministry of Peshmerga.

The commander of the MoPA 4th Infantry Division received the commander of the #German forces in the #KRI. In the meeting, the cooperation and coordination between the two sides and the latest developments in the affairs of the 4th Division were discussed. pic.twitter.com/Dsj92vXnFX — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) March 3, 2025

Officials also addressedoperational challenges and the division’s requirements to boost itscapabilities.