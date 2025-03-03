Kurdistan: Iran, Turkiye expand military presence with 200+ bases

2025-03-03 19:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Iran and Turkiye have expanded their military presence in the KurdistanRegion (KRI) with 225 bases, according to a member of the Kurdistan team at theUS-based CPT organization.

“Iranhas established 151 military bases along the KRI’s border and has advanced itsforces between 5 and 10 kilometers into the Region,” team member Kamran Othmanconfirmed to Shafaq News. “These bases, constructed since 2012, stretch fromMandali district in Diyala province to Sidakan in Erbil province.”

SomeIranian positions, he added, are so close to Kurdish villages that residentscan easily observe troop movements, warning that Iran’s presence in these areas“poses a significant challenge to local communities.”

Astensions rise in the Region, Iran has warned Iraq and the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) that it may launch airstrikes against Iranian oppositiongroups based in KRI if the security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran is notfully implemented.

Othmanalso pointed out that Turkiye operates 74 military bases in the Region and haspushed 35 kilometers into Kurdish territory. He noted that both countries“continue to establish bases and advance their forces deeper into the area,raising concerns over security and stability.”