Years of care, then goodbye: abandoned Iraqi sisters find new home

ShafaqNews/ In an emotional farewell, staff at Azadi Teaching Hospital in Iraq’sKirkuk bid farewell to two young girls who had spent years in the neonatal unitafter being abandoned by their parents immediately after birth.

Shosha,born in 2021, and Azin, born in 2024, lived in the hospital’s halls for years,receiving care from a dedicated team of doctors and nurses who became theirsurrogate family. Despite their abandonment, the hospital staff provided themwith food, clothing, and care.

However,the uncertainty surrounding their future remained a constant concern. Afteryears of waiting, legal authorities intervened. Judge Qasim al-Azzawi, head ofthe Kirkuk Court of Appeals, issued a decision to transfer the girls to anorphanage, marking the end of their long stay at the hospital.

FaizaKhattab, head of the maternity department at Azadi Teaching Hospital, reflectedon the emotional departure, saying, "Shosha and Azin were like daughtersto us. We loved them as if they were part of our own families. Saying goodbyewas incredibly hard, but we hope their new journey will lead them to a betterlife."

Dr.Behin Omar Hama Reza, the hospital's director, also spoke about the impact thegirls had on the staff, noting, "This story is one of the most significanthumanitarian cases our hospital has witnessed. From the moment they were born,they had no family. Shosha spent over three years with us, while Azin stayedfor almost a year. Although they received the best care, the absence of theirfamily took a toll on their emotional well-being."

AnEcho of Abandonment

Thecase of Shosha and Azin is not unique. Human rights activist Muhammad Issawarns that child abandonment is a growing issue in Iraq, driven by difficultsocio-economic conditions and societal pressures.

"Theabandonment of children by mothers is increasing, often due to fear of shame orthe harshness of their circumstances," he remarked to Shafaq News.

Inresponse, Iraq has taken several legislative measures to address the issue. TheIraqi Penal Code imposes strict penalties on those who endanger or exploitchildren, with Article 399 holding offenders accountable. Additionally, sinceratifying the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1994, the government hasbeen committed to protecting vulnerable children and ensuring their safety.