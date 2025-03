2025-03-04 03:56:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reported a 45.1-percent increase in its gold reserves in Q4 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Reserves rose from IQD 12.29 trillion in Q4 2023 to IQD 17.83 trillion [$13.6 billion] in Q4 2024, driven by both an increase in gold holdings and […]

The post Iraq's Central Bank Increases Gold Reserves by 45.1% first appeared on Iraq Business News.