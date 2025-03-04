2025-03-04 03:56:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) has announced Ali Nizar Fayeq al-Shatari as its next Director General. He succeeds Khudhyer Abbas Abed, who has held the role for less than a year. Originally qualified as a chemical engineer from the University of Baghdad, Al-Shatari completed an MSc in Energy Economics and Policy […]

The post Iraq's Oil Marketing Organization announces new Director General first appeared on Iraq Business News.