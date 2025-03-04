PowerChina Discusses Energy Projects with Iraqi PM

2025-03-04 03:56:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with PowerChina CEO Chen Guanfu and his delegation to review the company's ongoing energy projects in Iraq, including solar energy, combined cycle, and gas power plants. The discussions focused on expanding PowerChina's operations in line with the government's strategic energy diversification plans. The meeting also […]

