President al-Sharaa arrives in Cairo to attend Extraordinary Arab Summit on developments in Palestine

2025-03-04 14:00:06 - From: SANA

Cairo, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived Tuesday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to attend the Extraordinary Arab Summit on the developments of the Palestinian cause. President al-Sharaa’s visit to Egypt comes after receiving an official invitation from Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the emergency meeting of the …