Al-Kaabi to Pompeo: Reveal the welcoming Identity of your troops in Iraq

2020/01/14 | 22:30 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, asked the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reveal the names of the 50 deputies who welcome the US troops in Iraq, Al-Kaabi’s office said in a statement to Iraqi News Agency INA.

A statement attributed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he says that “there are 50 Iraqi officials who value the role of US forces in Iraq and welcome their troops during private sessions”

Al-Kaabi addressed Pompeo by saying, “We have 179names for Iraqi national representatives elected by the people, voted; during a public meeting where the whole world witnessed; to evacuate your foreign forces from Iraq after repeating their violation to our sovereignty, the last of which was the massacre of al-Qaem against the Popular Mobilization Forces and days later, the crime of, Baghdad International Airport and many other places before it"

The statement continued, "Al-Kaabi asked the US Secretary of State, saying: Can you reveal to us and the Iraqi people the identity of the 50 officials who welcomed the presence of your troops in the country ...



I hope so?"