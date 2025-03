2025-03-04 16:00:04 - From: SANA

Ankara, SANA- Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz affirms The necessity of lifting all sanctions imposed on Syria without preconditions Minister Yilmaz and British Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer hold talks on Syria’s future, focusing on security, stability, and reconstruction, Anadolu Agency reported. Yilmaz stressed the necessity of lifting all sanctions imposed on …