President al-Sharaa, Minister al-Shaibani hold several meetings on the sidelines of Arab extraordinary summit

2025-03-04 21:00:04 - From: SANA

Cairo, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ahmad Al-Sharaa, and Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, met Tuesday President of the European Council, Mr. Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the Arab extraordinary summit “Palestine Summit” of Cairo. President Al-Sharaa, and Minister al-Shaibani also met Mr. Rashad Mohammad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council …