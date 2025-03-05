Duhok: Turkish forces, PKK resume clashes

2025-03-05 03:30:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Clasheshave resumed between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Turkish forces inthe Moutain Metin range, located in the Amadiya district north of Duhok,according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that"the clashes took place near the village of Korhezi, where both sides usedlight and medium weapons."

Headded that Turkish military helicopters participated in the clashes, “which arestill ongoing.”