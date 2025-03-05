Iraq's Banking Loans Grew by 5.4% in Q4 2024

2025-03-05 04:55:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reported a 5.4-percent increase in banking sector loans and advances in Q4 2024, reaching IQD 64.12 trillion [$49 billion], up from IQD 60.81 trillion in the same period of 2023. According to state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the CBI noted that this growth reflects improved […]

