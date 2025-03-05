Iraq, Switzerland Discuss Efforts to Recover Smuggled Assets

2025-03-05 04:55:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (COI) has called on United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) member states to enhance legal cooperation in recovering stolen assets and illicit funds. During a meeting with Swiss Ambassador Daniel Hunn, COI Chairman Dr. Mohammed Ali Al-Lami stressed Iraq's commitment to eradicating corruption and preventing capital flight, […]

