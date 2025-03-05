PM calls for creation of Iraqi-Serbian Business Council

2025-03-05 04:55:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with Branislav Žeželj, the Serbian Ambassador to Iraq, on Tuesday, to discuss bilateral relations and economic cooperation. During the meeting, the Prime Minister received an official invitation from the Serbian President to visit Belgrade, as well as an invitation for Iraq to participate in Expo 2027, […]

