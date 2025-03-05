Al-Sulaymaniyah Mosque: thousands of Ramadan meals daily

2025-03-05 08:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Grand Mosque ofAl-Sulaymaniyah has been a pillar of humanitarian support for decades, offeringthousands of free meals to those in need as part of a long-standing communityinitiative.

During Ramadan, this effort expandssignificantly, with the mosque hosting large-scale iftar gatherings to servefasting individuals.

"Every day, we distribute 3,000cooked meals to impoverished families, in addition to 1,500 iftar mealsthroughout the holy month," said Iqbal Latif, head of the mosque’skitchen.

Latif emphasized that the initiative,which has been ongoing since the mosque’s establishment, is overseen by themosque’s administration and relies on a dedicated team of volunteers whoprepare and distribute meals.

"This program reflects thespirit of social solidarity encouraged by Islam, aiming to ease the strugglesof the poor and provide essential support, especially during Ramadan," headded.

The Grand Mosque of Al-Sulaymaniyahcontinues to serve as a beacon of generosity and social cooperation, fosteringa culture of compassion and mutual aid, particularly in times of heightenedneed.