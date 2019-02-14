Iraqi security cracks down on ISIS sleeper cells in separate operations

2019/02/14 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In separate operations on Thursday, Iraqi security forces cracked down on Islamic State sleeper cells, arresting two members of the extremist group.
In a statement released by an Iraqi intelligence directorate, troops captured an Islamic State “spy” working for the militant group in the province of Anbar in western Iraq.
According to the statement, the arrest was carried out “in cooperation with the intelligence [unit] of the 1st Battalion Infantry Brigade 39, and after following accurate intelligence.”
“The terrorist is a member of the Islamic State and was responsible for reporting on the movements of our [Iraqi] security forces ahead of liberation operations,” it added.
Elsewhere, security arrested another Islamic State member inside the al-Jadah camp in the town of Qayara, about 60 kilometers south of Mosul.
A separate statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense claimed that the detainee “specialized in the creation of propaganda on behalf of the terrorist group,” including the production of video content.
Both suspects are expected to be charged under Article 4 of Iraq's anti-terrorism law.
Neither statement revealed the identity of the suspects.
Although Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017, the extremist group continues to launch regular attacks, including bombings, kidnappings, and ambushes against both security forces and civilians in areas liberated from its control as well as in major cities it never took over like Baghdad and Kirkuk.
Editing by John J. Catherine
