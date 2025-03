2025-03-05 09:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crudes declined by more than 2%.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by $2.11 (2.96%) to $69.07 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude decreased by $2.11 (2.84%) to $72.12 per barrel.

Brent crude also slid by 31 cents (0.44%) to $70.76 per barrel, and US Texas crude dropped by 64 cents (0.94%) to $67.63 per barrel.