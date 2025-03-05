EXCLUSIVE: BP delegation in Iraq to finalize oil field rehabilitation plans

2025-03-05 09:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A delegation from energy giant British Petroleum (BP) visited the North Oil Company’s (NOC) headquarters to finalize steps for rehabilitating four of its largest oil fields.

A NOC senior official told Shafaq News that the visit was part of early preparations for the imminent signing of a contract between the two firms. An extensive meeting was held under the chairmanship of NOC CEO Amer Khalil Ahmed, with directors of key departments in attendance. The BP side was led by Zaid Al-Yasiri.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the technical and operational aspects of the contract and discussed the implementation measures necessary to adhere to the scheduled timetable. NOC provided a comprehensive briefing on the fields, including current production levels, to facilitate the discussions.

The BP delegation expressed optimism about executing the project to the highest standards, praising NOC’s efforts and its readiness to establish a conducive environment for the agreement’s implementation.

This visit underscores the commitment of both companies to strengthen bilateral ties and achieve seamless coordination for the project’s success and mutual benefit, said the official.

In August 2024, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani presided over the signing of a comprehensive oil memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Oil and BP for the development of Kirkuk fields.

The memorandum outlined plans to rehabilitate and develop four oil fields in Kirkuk—Kirkuk (including the Baba and Avana domes), Bai Hassan, Jambur, and Khabbaz—with potential expansion to additional fields. It also aimed to optimize investments in the energy sector to boost oil, gas, and solar energy production.